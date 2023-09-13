Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

