Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $65,245.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00150894 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00024785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003848 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.