Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 86.6% in August

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

