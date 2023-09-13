NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen Acquires 23,938 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 23,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $201,079.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NerdWallet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a P/E ratio of 832.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 210.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

