NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.74

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 435567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTST. TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 820.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $17,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 721,990 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.