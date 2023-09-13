Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG opened at 10.94 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.34.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

