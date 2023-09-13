Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBXG opened at 10.94 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 11.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.34.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 66,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.