Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRO stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.