Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 333.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

