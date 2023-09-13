New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 113,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
