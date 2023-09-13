Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in August

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance
CONXF stock remained flat at $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
