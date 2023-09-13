Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the August 15th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,062,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTDOY shares. Citigroup raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 439,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

