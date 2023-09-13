Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NEA remained flat at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 97,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,153. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

