Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 140,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,884. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 167,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 775,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

