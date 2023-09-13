Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NOM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 4,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

