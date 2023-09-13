Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 3,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,594. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

