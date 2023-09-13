Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NXJ stock remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Wednesday. 6,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

