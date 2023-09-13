Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNY remained flat at $8.16 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

