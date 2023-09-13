Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 19,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 174,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

