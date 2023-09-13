Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 24,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPI. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $184,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

