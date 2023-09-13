Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

