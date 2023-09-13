Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.05

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 2181501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

