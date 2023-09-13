Osmosis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $160.49 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.