Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
OTSKY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 23,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,412. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.
About Otsuka
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.