Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTSKY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 23,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,412. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.