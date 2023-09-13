OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.39

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2573029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.24%.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter purchased 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,074.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 194.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

