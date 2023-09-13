P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Buys 90,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,845,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,638,334.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Stock Down 9.7 %
NASDAQ:PIII traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 1,288,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
