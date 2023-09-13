P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Buys 90,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,845,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,638,334.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:PIII traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 1,288,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on P3 Health Partners

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.