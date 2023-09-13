Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.41. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.16 and a 52-week high of C$33.70.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.9570025 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on POU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

