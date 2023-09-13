Patrick J. Heron Acquires 4,687 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 4,687 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $142,016.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,143.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. 1,161,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,270. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

