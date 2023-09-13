PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,200 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $14,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,083,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,736,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $9,525.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $10,761.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $8,138.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $7,560.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $11,322.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $6,210.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $12,240.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $17,226.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 43,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,322. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 159.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

