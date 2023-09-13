PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Trading 0.1% Higher

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.92. Approximately 3,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.