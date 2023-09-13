Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 15,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,522. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

