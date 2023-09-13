Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Shares Down 5.7%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.