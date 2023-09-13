Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Pipestone Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 13,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,442. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Pipestone Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It offers natural gas liquids comprising condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. The company focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 90,029 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.