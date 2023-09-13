ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.02

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 405159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

ProFrac Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFHC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $4,146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $15,175,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

