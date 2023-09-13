Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 3,155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PROSY. Barclays raised Prosus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Shares of PROSY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 356,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Prosus has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Prosus’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 26th. The 2.17960000 split was announced on Tuesday, September 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

