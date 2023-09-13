Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 87,471 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.0% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,660,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,655,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.