Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.17 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $84.17 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Pundi X (New) Profile
Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.
Pundi X (New) Token Trading
