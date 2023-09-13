Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

PEMIF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 5,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

