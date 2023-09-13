Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %
PEMIF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 5,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
