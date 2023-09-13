QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.68. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at $984,356.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

