QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $177.09 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $177.09 million and approximately $52,683.74 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

