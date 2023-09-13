Rajeev Menon Sells 8,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.23. 1,674,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,844. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

