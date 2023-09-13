RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 1.1 %

RICK stock opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $599.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.32). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RICK shares. Noble Financial cut their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RICK

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.