Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Mark Cuban Sells 2,069 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Cuban sold 85 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Mark Cuban sold 100 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $2,021.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mark Cuban sold 100 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $2,122.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Mark Cuban sold 651 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $13,742.61.

On Friday, July 28th, Mark Cuban sold 200 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $4,074.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mark Cuban sold 100 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mark Cuban sold 300 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $6,018.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Cuban sold 401 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $8,140.30.

On Monday, July 17th, Mark Cuban sold 1,021 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,756.93.

Reading International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,179. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Reading International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

