Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.05

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 54405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

