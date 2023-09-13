Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0631 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Request has a market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $298,158.75 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,276.74 or 0.99997642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06210233 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $528,232.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

