Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 232.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,387. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

