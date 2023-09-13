REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get REV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REVG

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,658. The company has a market capitalization of $832.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 80.4% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in REV Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 325,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.