REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 1,444,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,658. The firm has a market cap of $832.34 million, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.98. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of REV Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

