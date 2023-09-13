Reviewing Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 12 6 0 2.14 Centerspace 0 5 1 0 2.17

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $243.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $70.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Dividends

Profitability

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Essex Property Trust pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 32.13% 9.10% 4.29% Centerspace 14.73% 4.45% 1.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.65 billion 8.66 $408.32 million $8.22 27.13 Centerspace $265.96 million 3.42 -$13.47 million $2.19 27.78

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Essex Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Centerspace on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

