Reviewing Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A Green Plains Partners 47.43% 14,458.89% 31.32%

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Green Plains Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Green Plains Partners pays out 110.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Green Plains Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Green Plains Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Green Plains Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 15.11 Green Plains Partners $82.31 million 3.82 $40.65 million $1.65 8.18

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Green Plains Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke Vopak and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Koninklijke Vopak on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

